Friday Night Frenzy, February 4, Part one

Central faces Brandon Valley, Stevens has tough challenge against O’Gorman
By Vic Quick and Ben Burns
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 11:46 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Central girls had another chance to defend their home court after last week’s loss to Stevens. Meanwhile, the Raiders had trouble keeping up with the O’Gorman Knights. Vic Quick and Ben Burns have the highlights in this edition of the Friday Night Frenzy.

