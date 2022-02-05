First Winter Games bring slice of Olympics to Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A little piece of the Winter Olympics came to the City of Presidents.

On Saturday, Main Street Square hosted their first Winter Games at their ice rink.

People strapped on their skates and split into teams for some sporting events, including figure skating, broomball and a triathlon.

Dustin VanHunnik, marketing manager for Main Street Square, says that while it was all fun and games, the spirit of competition was alive and well on the ice.

“Everyone’s in their red, white and blue for the most part, but [it’s all for one] and one for all. We’re all fighting for the trophies at this point, [but we’re] just having a lot of fun,” VanHunnik says.

In Olympic fashion, the games started with a torch lighting and ended with trophies awarded to the winners of each event.

