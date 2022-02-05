Advertisement

Big ticket items on sale at Black Hills Stock Show

Tractor
Big ticket items for sale at Black Hills Stock Show.(KEVN/KOTA)
By Jack Caudill
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 8:00 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

There is no shortage of things to buy at the Black Hills Stock Show. You can pick up anything from a bag of snacks to cowboy hats to western paintings and just about anything related to ranching.

But what about big ticket items, equipment that can easily reach into the hundreds of thousands of dollars? Those vendors are here as well. With drought and pricing problems for producers, these have been tough times for a lot of ranchers. But they still need equipment, and that has equipment dealers adjusting to the changing marketplace.

Jake Worthington of Butler Machinery says, “What we’re starting to see, we’re bringing items to the industry that are solving solutions. Input costs are up, the drought is here. We’re bringing out equipment that is showing guys efficiencies, showing guys the return on investment, so that’s kind of the direction we’re going. Precision ag on your planners to help increase your yield. Input costs are getting expensive so we have equipment that’s coming out with fuel efficiency and different efficiencies that make sense for the bottom line.”

Worthington says last minute buying of big ticket items has basically become a thing of the past. He says customers are making their purchases ahead of time and planning further ahead than they did in the past.

Most Read

The South Dakota Highway Patrol says the driver of a BMW lost control of the vehicle coming off...
Car, school bus collide on I-90
A tip from a car owner leads Rapid City police to the discovery of more stolen cars.
Discovery of a stolen car leads RCPD to stash of vehicles, guns
Land outside of Rapid City where the Apple Valley subdivision is slated for construction.
New subdivision will transform 120 acres outside of Rapid City
Judge denies motion to dismiss charges
Judge denies motion to dismiss Tilsen charges
Driver killed in early-morning crash

Latest News

Keeping youth in the agriculture industry.
Facing the challenge of keeping young people in agriculture
This comes after several items were recovered by the police department this week.
Police stress importance of reporting stolen items
The department is using this Heart Month to let Rapid City residents know more about PulsePoint.
RCFD uses ‘Heart Month’ to promote first-aid app
GasBuddy is revealing there are certain days of the week when it’s cheaper to buy gas.
What day of the week should you fill up your fuel tank?