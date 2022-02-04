Jury selection to begin in Allman murder re-trial

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The judge and attorneys involved in the Barry Allman murder re-trial are looking to find a location for jury selection.

Judge Matt Brown announced a decision last month that Allman be tried again for the August 2020 murder of Lance Baumgarten.

Thursday, Brown, and attorneys for the state and Allman set a date of February 22nd to determine where to select a jury.

The jury for the first trial was selected at the Central States Fairgrounds.

The trial is tentatively slated to begin March 28th, though prosecutors are expected to file a motion to push back the trial until April.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.