Jury selection to begin in Allman murder re-trial
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 6:03 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The judge and attorneys involved in the Barry Allman murder re-trial are looking to find a location for jury selection.
Judge Matt Brown announced a decision last month that Allman be tried again for the August 2020 murder of Lance Baumgarten.
Thursday, Brown, and attorneys for the state and Allman set a date of February 22nd to determine where to select a jury.
The jury for the first trial was selected at the Central States Fairgrounds.
The trial is tentatively slated to begin March 28th, though prosecutors are expected to file a motion to push back the trial until April.
