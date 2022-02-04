Advertisement

Judge denies Tilsen motion to dismiss Tilsen charges

By Jack Caudill
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 8:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
A judge denies NDN Collective president and CEO Nick Tilson’s request to dismiss charges against him stemming from a protest near Keystone ahead of the Mount Rushmore Fireworks in 2020. That decision comes from Seventh Circuit Judge Craig Pfeifle. Tilsen is charged with second degree robbery and two counts of simple assault against law enforcement.

Tilsen has asked for those charges to be dismissed, claiming his due process rights were violated when he was removed from a diversion program after speaking out to the media about the case. He also claimed his right to a speedy trial was violated. In his opinion, Judge Pfeifle wrote that there was never a signed agreement to enter the diversion program and the number and severity of charges was never increased after Tilsen spoke out. Pfeifle wrote the delay in the case is in large part attributable to the defense and says his defense has not been impaired by the delay. Tilsen faces up to 17 years in prison if he’s convicted on those charges.

