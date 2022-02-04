Advertisement

Driver killed in early-morning crash

By Jill Sears
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 4:22 PM CST
DRAPER, S.D. (KOTA) – A single-vehicle crash in the early hours of Friday morning left the car’s one occupant dead.

According to the South Dakota Highway Patrol, the driver, a 51-year-old male was heading north at approximately 3:30 a.m. when he crossed the intersection of South Dakota Highway 248 and Cemetery Road, hitting a stop sign and striking a grain bin loaded with corn. The crash ignited a fire to both the car and the bin.

The name of the person involved has not yet been released, but authorities say he was driving a 2020 GMC Equinox and whether or not he was wearing a seatbelt is still under investigation.

