An Early February Thaw

By Rhonda Lee
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 8:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We’re in for changes that will bring in sun and considerably warmer weather for the weekend and beyond.

The problem is that there is not at all that much moisture coming in over the next week. This dry air will add to our fire concerns so please keep that in mind for at least the next seven days.

After tonight, much warmer air moves in to stay. We will even lack the swings that we see quite often here in the Black Hills.

Our seven-day forecast has a ridge/warm sector building in to stay. Over the next week we stay well-above average temperatures of daily average high of 36°. As our days get longer, we will stay in the 40s and 50s for the weekend and well into the upcoming workweek.

I am going to agree with the long-range forecasts that are still putting a few light snow showers back on the map for Sunday and even a week from today. However, with each passing model run we see fluctuations in the possibilities of more moisture coming in.

