Advertisement

Alabama police searching for allegedly abducted 12-year-old

Eidy Aracely Tzi Coc, 12, of Enterprise, Alabama, was last seen Thursday morning around 11:45...
Eidy Aracely Tzi Coc, 12, of Enterprise, Alabama, was last seen Thursday morning around 11:45 a.m. on Anthony Circle Enterprise, Alabama.(Enterprise Police Department)
By WTVY Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 6:31 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY/Gray News) - The Enterprise Police Department is investigating the alleged abduction of a 12-year-old.

Eidy Aracely Tzi Coc, 12, of Enterprise, Alabama, was last seen Thursday morning around 11:45 a.m. on Anthony Circle in Enterprise, Alabama.

Eidy was last seen wearing a black shirt and blue jeans. She is 4 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 145 pounds.

Eidy may be traveling with a Hispanic male by the name of Alvaro Cucul occupying a black 2017 GMC Acadia. Eidy may currently be traveling in Georgia at this time.

Eidy may be traveling with a Hispanic male by the name of Alvaro Cucul occupying a black in...
Eidy may be traveling with a Hispanic male by the name of Alvaro Cucul occupying a black in color 2017 GMC Acadia.(Enterprise Police Department)

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Eidy, immediately contact the Enterprise Police Department at (334) 347-2222 or leave an anonymous tip at www.enterprisepd.com.

Copyright 2022 WTVY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The South Dakota Highway Patrol says the driver of a BMW lost control of the vehicle coming off...
Car, school bus collide on I-90
State prison inmate Jeremiah Little placed on escape status
Land outside of Rapid City where the Apple Valley subdivision is slated for construction.
New subdivision will transform 120 acres outside of Rapid City
Rapid City’s sales tax receipts have put the city in uncharted territory
Coronavirus
South Dakota sees first death from COVID-19 in 10-19 age range

Latest News

The state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is leading an investigation.
Activist: Man shot by Minneapolis police didn’t live in raided apartment
At least one person is dead and several injured after a shooting on a Greyhound bus outside a...
Naked man arrested after allegedly opening fire on bus, killing 1
Dog
A sharp sheep herding tool, man’s best friend
Barry Allman
Jury selection to begin in Allman murder re-trial