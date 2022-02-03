Was Punxsutawney Phil Right?

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - An arctic front swooped in from the north and is leaving very cold air on our doorstep. There is still plenty of frigid air behind it that will stick around until tomorrow. Then we’re in for changes that will bring in sun and considerably warmer weather for the weekend and beyond.

The problem is that there is not at all that much moisture. This dry air will add to our fire concerns so please keep that in mind for at least the next six days.

After Thursday, we will see a huge increase in our temperatures. We’re talking Springtime temperatures regardless of what Punxsutawney Phil had to say about it today. He said that we are in for another six weeks of winter and so far he may not be right about that.

Our seven-day forecast has a ridge and very warm air building in. So, with that, we are back up to well-above average temperatures (our daily average high is 36°). We are looking at the 40s and 50s for the weekend and then again for the upcoming workweek.

Long-range forecasts are putting a few light snow showers back on the map, but that is not a 100% guarantee so we will have to keep our fingers crossed as the next trough comes through.

