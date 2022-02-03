Advertisement

Turning a Bit Milder into the Weekend

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 6:26 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Temperatures will moderate into the weekend as the core of the arctic air shifts east.

Highs will be near 30 in spots today, with 40s into the weekend. A trough will cross the northern plains Saturday and Sunday, bringing breezy conditions. There might be a stray snow shower over the Black Hills and northeast Wyoming Saturday night.

Warmer 50s are still likely early next week, then cooler later next week. Still no major winter storms in the forecast, so the drought continues.

Bitter Cold Temperatures Today; Mild by the Weekend