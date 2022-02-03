SDSU and USD basketball teams ready to meet on Saturday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The South Dakota State and University of South Dakota men’s and women’s basketball teams are set to renew their rivalry on Saturday. The USD women are unbeaten in conference play while the SDSU women’s only conference loss came against the Coyotes. The Jackrabbit men are undefeated in the Summit League. The Coyote men have played well of late winning six of their last seven.

