Advertisement

SDSU and USD basketball teams ready to meet on Saturday

Jackrabbits and Coyotes ready to hit the court
By Vic Quick
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 12:28 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The South Dakota State and University of South Dakota men’s and women’s basketball teams are set to renew their rivalry on Saturday. The USD women are unbeaten in conference play while the SDSU women’s only conference loss came against the Coyotes. The Jackrabbit men are undefeated in the Summit League. The Coyote men have played well of late winning six of their last seven.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State prison inmate Jeremiah Little placed on escape status
Coronavirus
South Dakota sees first death from COVID-19 in 10-19 age range
New Development
Potential new housing development moves forward
Rapid City’s sales tax receipts have put the city in uncharted territory
Rapid City’s sales tax receipts have put the city in uncharted territory
One organization is offering a new incentive to get the Black Hills vaccinated and boosted
One organization is offering a new incentive to get the Black Hills vaccinated and boosted

Latest News

2-2 SDSU basketball
SDSU and USD basketball teams ready to meet on Saturday
2-2 custer wrestling aow
Tray Weiss-Gustafson Builders Athlete of the Week
2-2 custer wrestling aow
Tray Weiss-Gustafson Builders Athlete of the Week
2-1 ranch rodeo
Ranch Rodeo from the Stock Show