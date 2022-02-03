Advertisement

SD One-Act Play festival at Central High for first time ever

Students from more than 40 high schools across the state have gathered at Central to showcase...
By Nick Nelson
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 5:56 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - For the first time in more than six decades, the South Dakota High School One-Act Play Festival is west of the Missouri River, and the first time ever it’s at Rapid City Central.

Students from more than 40 high schools across the state have gathered at Central to showcase their talents at the competition.

The event is organized by the activities and theatre departments of the School, as well as the South Dakota High School Activities Association.

Jordan Bauer, the activities director for Central, says he’s excited to see actors from his school compete among the best.

“We’ll be competing against the other AA schools that are in the state, and obviously, there’s a class A portion and a class B portion here who all had to qualify in their region across the state to get here.”

Students at Central are looking forward to performing their original work, Called ‘Shoot Like a Girl,’ for audiences Friday night.

Bauer says other than performing themselves, the young actors can also witness talent from across the state.

“I know our kids are eating it up and watching as many as they can, because they love this, and they want to learn and grow from everybody.”

At the end of the festival, awards will be handed out for acting, as well as categories like set and costume design.

