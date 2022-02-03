Advertisement

Noem speaks on the legislative proposal for Dakota State University cybersecurity program.

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 10:37 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
(AP) - PIERRE, S.D. (AP) - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is adding the force of her presence to a legislative committee weighing her proposal to send $30 million to expand a Dakota State University cybersecurity program.

The Republican governor made a rare appearance in a legislative committee to pitch lawmakers directly on the proposal. It would include the construction of a cybersecurity lab in Sioux Falls, double the enrollment size of the program and expand a cybersecurity skills training program for high school students.

