Advertisement

Group of moms gather to scream out stress and exhaustion

They gathered last week for a collective “mom scream” after two years of stress and exhaustion from the pandemic. (Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 10:57 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEABODY, Ma. (CNN) – A group of moms in Massachusetts are letting it all out.

They gathered last week for a collective “mom scream” after two years of stress and exhaustion from the pandemic.

Sarah Harmon, a therapist and mom of two girls, organized the event after getting the idea from clients who needed a release of emotion.

Harmon said screaming can be very cathartic and doing it as a group offers a feeling of community.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The South Dakota Highway Patrol says the driver of a BMW lost control of the vehicle coming off...
Car, school bus collide on I-90
State prison inmate Jeremiah Little placed on escape status
Rapid City’s sales tax receipts have put the city in uncharted territory
Rapid City’s sales tax receipts have put the city in uncharted territory
Coronavirus
South Dakota sees first death from COVID-19 in 10-19 age range
Authorities responding to an explosion at Miller High School on Feb. 2.
Miller High School evacuated due to explosion in the shop area of the school

Latest News

University of Pennsylvania doctors say they’ve cured two patients of leukemia with a gene...
Doctors: Cancer patients cured a decade after gene therapy
The US says an ISIS leader was killed in a raid.
US says ISIS leader killed in raid
A home was massively damaged during a U.S. raid in Syria. Officials said a top Islamic State...
Biden says Islamic State leader killed during US raid in Syria
FILE - Chicago police Officer Jason Van Dyke, left, attends his sentencing hearing at the...
Ex-Chicago officer who killed Laquan McDonald leaves prison