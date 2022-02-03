Advertisement

Discovery of a stolen car leads RCPD to stash of vehicles, guns

Owner tracks down stolen car to a storage facility in North Rapid
A tip from a car owner leads Rapid City police to the discovery of more stolen cars.
By Jack Siebold
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A tip from the owner of a stolen car leads Rapid City police to arrest four people and recover more stolen vehicles as well as guns.

Wednesday, the car’s owner told police it was found at a storage facility on the 800 block of Century Road, just off East North Street. While investigating the stolen car report, police ran the license plate of pickup in the same area, discovering that it too was stolen.

By today (Thursday) police found more stolen cars, motorcycles, and side-by-side utility vehicles; as well as five guns. Police say at least seven stolen vehicles were found; but there could be more.

According to a release from the Rapid City Police Department the names of the four arrested are being withheld as the investigation continues. Also, police say the owner of the storage facility is cooperating with the investigation.

