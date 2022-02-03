Cowboy versus horse, buck up or be bucked

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The anticipated record breaking Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo year had one of its biggest events Wednesday, the Ranch Bronc Ride.

It pins an upset horse against a determined rider.

Buck up, or be bucked.

“Saddles,” says Colten Miller, a Competitor from Nebraska, “everything’s got to be right. One little slip on a synch could mean the end of it real quick.”

The end of it could happen in the blink of an eye.

“It’s a little more like the old west style,” says T.K. Sampson, a Pickup Man, “than your traditional rodeo. It’s a lot of fun, and it’s pretty wild.”

Wilder, because these horses are younger. Which makes them “a little tougher,” says Sampson. “Bread to buck and a lot more wild and untamed.”

“I was all over the place. On the side,” explains Cinch Hebb, who was the champion of the competition, “in the middle. On the other side of him.”

No other option, but hang on tight.

“Do my job,” says Miller. “Don’t fall off.”

Answering the jobs call, and on the other side of the line are screaming fans in the arena.

Hebb says that static makes for, “a lot of adrenaline.”

“The environment out here is just insane,” adds Miller.

“Big adrenaline rush when you get around the crowd,” says Justin Sinks, who’s competing in the competition.

The adrenaline pumping in your veins courses in full effect just before the gate opens. Suddenly, it’s just you and your thoughts.

Hebb says you think about, “what’s going to happen to you.”

However, Sinks says “you can’t have it in the back of your head [that] you’re going to get hurt or killed or anything.”

Admittedly, these cowboys says it’s a tough thought to silence, because “it’s always in the back of your mind,” Miller admits.

“You have to have the will to do it,” says Sinks, “because if you don’t you’re going to seriously get hurt.”

More practice brings more resilience.

“It’s not always that bad,” says Miller.

“Clear your mind so you don’t worry about anybody else,” says Sinks, “and just keep on track and put on a good ride.”

A good ride pins cowboy against horse.

Does he want to hold on, and “do the best I can be,” Hebb says.

More, than the horse wants him off.

“Let the horse be the best he can be,” Hebb says.

“It’s pretty much like a dance,” exaplins Miller. “The horse has got its job to do, and you’ve got your job to do.”

When the battle comes to an end, people like T.K. spring into action.

“We definitely want to take care of the buckin’ horse and the cowboy,” says Sampson. “Try and keep every animal and person as safe as we can.”

Being a cowboy, can be a lifelong journey. Like, for Hebb, who says he’s “been on a farm since I was a little guy.”

That journey, filled with excitement.

“You ain’t going to find adrenaline like this nowhere else,” explains Miller.

A feeling worth passing along from generation to generation. Like, from a father to a son.

“He’s six years old,” says Sinks about his son, “and we started him up last year and we’re trying to get him raised up to it, and hopefully he gets on the right track.”

Stay on that track, and it sticks.

“It’s just a part of me,” Hebb says. “You can’t take it out of me.”

