Car, school bus collide on I-90

The South Dakota Highway Patrol says the driver of a BMW lost control of the vehicle coming off the exit and was struck by a school bus.(Nick Nelson)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 6:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The slick roads Wednesday morning caused havoc on I-90 near exit 57 in Rapid City.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol says the driver of a BMW lost control of the vehicle coming off the exit and was struck by a school bus.

Only the driver of the bus was in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

But, there were two people in the car who went into the ditch.

Both the female driver and the male passenger sustained minor injuries and were transported to the hospital.

All involved were wearing seat belts.

The accident caused traffic to be diverted for some time before the scene was cleaned up.

There are no charges pending currently, but the South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

