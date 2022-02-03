Another chance for Oceti Sakowin schools to be created

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Senate Bill 139 passed 6 to 1; it would allow four Oceti Sakowin community-based schools to open with state funding.

Senator Troy Heinert of District 26 is the prime sponsor of the bill, bringing it back to the legislature for the third time.

”60 years of stagnant numbers for native kids and now we have some of these schools that are operating but they’re operating on peanuts, we’re begging and borrowing for money but they’re doing great things and I think it’s time that we support it,” said Senator Troy Heinert of District 26.

Senate Bill 139 now heads to the full Senate.

