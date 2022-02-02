Advertisement

South Dakota Mines hosts a job fair for future STEM careers

South Dakota School of Mines and Technology in Rapid City, S.D.
South Dakota School of Mines and Technology in Rapid City, S.D. (KOTA)
By Aleah Burggraff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 6:12 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Careers in science, technology, engineering, and math are projected to grow in the next decade.

According to the U-S Bureau of Labor Statistics, STEM positions are expected to grow more than 8% by 2029 compared to a nearly 4% growth for other occupations.

South Dakota Mine’s students prepare to step into the role of those career fields with the help of career fairs throughout the year.

The fairs draw in both new employers and alumni looking to recruit some of their former classmates.

“The career fair is essential to the students here at School of Mines and all the employers that come, come because they know that they are incredible students to be hired. There’s a ton of momentum and pride that we have in finding more applicants from the School of Mines to come work at Greco. We actually have 3 people from School of Mines that are all alumni working for Greco that are here right now looking for more talent,” said South Dakota Mines alum, Grant Nelson.

Students and alumni have multiple opportunities to visit a career fair including a new virtual option that started due to Covid-19.

