Lawmakers decline to take action on Noem’s ‘heartbeat’ abortion bill

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota House State Affairs committee has taken the unusual step of declining to introduce a bill sponsored by Gov. Kristi Noem that would have restricted abortions in the state.

The committee on Tuesday did not take any action on Noem’s “heartbeat” bill, which would prohibit abortions after a heartbeat can be detected.

Noem says she’s disappointed by the committees’ decision.

“It’s been decades since the legislature has refused to even give a bill,” Noem told Dakota News Now reporter Austin Goss. “It’s an important issue. I think overwhelmingly, across South Dakota and across the country, this is an issue that people care about. And I’m disappointed in their action today.”

The governor said lawmakers refused to take action “based on the advice” of an out-of-state lawyer from New Jersey.

Committee members themselves have yet to speak publicly on the matter.

Other states, most notably Texas, have enacted similar bills banning abortions after a heartbeat can be detected, which is essentially six weeks. The Texas bill is facing legal challenges, but the Supreme Court allowed the law to remain in effect while these cases are being heard in federal court.

The bill can still be introduced in the legislature if a lawmaker decides to sponsor it, but the deadline for legislators to introduce new bills is Tuesday.

