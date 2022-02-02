Advertisement

CNN’s Zucker resigns after relationship with co-worker

FILE - In this Dec. 8, 2019 file photo, CNN chief executive Jeff Zucker attends the 13th annual...
FILE - In this Dec. 8, 2019 file photo, CNN chief executive Jeff Zucker attends the 13th annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute in New York.Jeff Zucker is resigning as CNN president after disclosing a relationship with a co-worker.(Jason Mendez | Jason Mendez/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 10:29 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - CNN President Jeff Zucker resigned abruptly after 9 years at the media company after acknowledging a consensual relationship with a co-worker.

Zucker said he acknowledged the relationship when asked about it as part of an investigation into Chris Cuomo, the former CNN anchor who was fired after it was discovered he aided his brother, then-New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, as he navigated a sexual harassment investigation.

“I was required to disclose it when it began but I didn’t,” Zucker wrote. “I was wrong.”

In a statement Zucker said he had wished that his tenure had ended differently but, “it was an amazing run. And I loved every minute.”

Jeff Zucker was named chairman, WarnerMedia News and Sports in March 2019. He has also served as president of CNN Worldwide since 2013.

Zucker oversees all of WarnerMedia’s live programming, including all divisions of CNN Worldwide and Turner Sports. At CNN, that includes the U.S. television network, CNN International, HLN, and CNN’s digital properties. His sports portfolio includes Turner Sports, and Bleacher Report.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State prison inmate Jeremiah Little placed on escape status
One organization is offering a new incentive to get the Black Hills vaccinated and boosted
One organization is offering a new incentive to get the Black Hills vaccinated and boosted
Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety seized cocaine and cash at a Pine Ridge home.
OST police seize cocaine and cash in Pine Ridge District
Plane crash
Pilot killed in single-engine plane crash near Oral
Coronavirus
South Dakota sees first death from COVID-19 in 10-19 age range

Latest News

President Joe Biden is committing to reduce the cancer death rate by 50% over the next 25 years.
Biden aims to reduce cancer deaths by 50% over next 25 years
New satellite images show significant military deployments along the Ukrainian border.
Biden sending more troops to Europe amid Ukraine tension
The search for Codi Bigsby becomes dire as temperatures dip into the 30s.
Search for missing 4-year-old boy continues in Virginia
4 year old shot in Jefferson Parish
Boy, 4, dies of gunshot wound while adults smoked marijuana in front seat of vehicle in Louisiana