Goodwill helps the community get a start on their careers

We’ve all heard of the nationwide worker shortage but some people who are looking for work, aren’t getting hired. That’s where Goodwill of the Great Plains come in, with a New Year New Career Fair.
By Gillian Trudeau
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 5:01 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Many are anxiously waiting for an email or call offering congratulations.

But not many are actually receiving one.

“That’s a big issue right now especially in our community, let alone the entire nation but right now, what we’re seeing is a lot of people are looking for jobs but not a whole lot of people are actually getting the jobs,” said Jessa Nayman, job center representative at Goodwill of the Great Plains.

Nayman chalks the worker and hiring shortage up to one thing: preparedness.

“Because if they take the time to get a decent resume made and they can come in and meet with employers if they have those interview skills they’re going to be more likely to get hired, employers need people to work but they also need people that are right for the job,” said Nayman.

That’s where job fairs come into play. Goodwill of the Great Plains hosted a New Year New Career Fair at the Rapid City Public Library to give people a chance to talk with employers from around the community while also helping with resumes.

“Not everybody has the funds to get a great resume made or has the funds to maybe drive across the city to go and speak with an employer so this is a great central location for anybody in the community to come and check out what’s available,” said Nayman.

Nayman also pointed out that all of the employers at the event are transportation friendly, each business is near a bus route.

“The other organizations in the community like WAVI, Cornerstone Mission, they’re all sending clients over throughout the day,” said Nayman.

