Bitter Cold Temperatures Today; Mild by the Weekend

Light Snow This Morning
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 8:08 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Cold arctic is in place today, and will stick around through tomorrow morning. Some light snow will be likely this morning, with some slippery roads expected.

Tomorrow we’ll see sunny skies with somewhat warmer temperatures as the core of the arctic air moves east.

By the weekend and next week, mild Pacific air will overspread the area, resulting in well above normal temperatures again. Also, expect dry weather this weekend into next week.

