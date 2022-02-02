Advertisement

Bills would allow S.D. Native Americans to hunt, fish and visit state parks for free

(KOTA)
By Bart Pfankuch
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 1:01 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -A pair of bills now under consideration by the Legislature would allow Native Americans from South Dakota to hunt, fish and visit state parks for free. Supporters of the two bills say passage would reduce financial barriers for South Dakota tribal families and be a show of reconciliation between the state and Indian tribes.

Minnesota recently passed a law to waive state park entrance fees for tribal members, and New York state allows Native Americans to hunt and fish for free.

Backers of the measures say the loss of state revenue would be negligible, and that the bills would allow Native Americans to exercise treaty rights and access lands that were home to their ancestors and which hold cultural and religious significance.

