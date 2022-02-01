Advertisement

South Dakota House committee weighs impeachment

((NBC News))
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 1:34 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) - A South Dakota House committee weighing impeachment charges against the state’s attorney general is moving to answer lawmakers’ remaining questions on his 2020 fatal car crash.

They are issuing subpoenas for two key figures in the attorney general’s office as well as the two prosecutors who charged him.

House Speaker Spencer Gosch, the Republican leading the committee, says the latest actions could be the last pieces to the House investigation.

The committee has been tasked with recommending whether Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg should face impeachment charges for his conduct surrounding the crash.

He struck and killed a man walking near the shoulder of a highway.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plane crash
Pilot killed in single-engine plane crash near Oral
Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety seized cocaine and cash at a Pine Ridge home.
OST police seize cocaine and cash in Pine Ridge District
Rep. Jamie Smith
Sources: Democratic Minority Leader to make run at governorship
The proposal being voted on by the Rapid City Council would authorize hiring a consultant to...
Dinosaur Park upgrades are in the near future
Sandra Sullivan.
House sitter accused of trying to feed mothball-stuffed candy to neighbor’s dog in Connecticut

Latest News

State prison inmate Jeremiah Little placed on escape status
Biden has opportunity to reset climate policy after federal judge rejects plan for offshore drilling.
State prisons struggle to keep staff
The plan aims to bring in more tourists to Custer State Park, but there’s a rising concern...
Noem’s Custer State Park expansion bill defeated in committee