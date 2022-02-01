Advertisement

January Leaves on a Mild Note, but February Sings a Colder Tune

By Rhonda Lee
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 8:57 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - I hope everybody had a great weekend! We’re in for another ride up and down the thermometer.

An arctic front is moving in from the north and should make its way to the Black Hills region over the next 48 hours.

We will be stuck with the wind and in some places, with a few light snow showers. But as with so many of our systems this winter season thus far, it will be short-lived. It is still quite dry though. This dryness will add to our fire concerns so please keep that in mind.

The wind will die down in our overnight, however very cold air is going to be left and its wake for Wednesday and Thursday.

After this next bout of cold air, we will see a huge increase in our temperatures.

You will see on our seven-day forecast that warm air builds in and we are back up to well-above average temperatures (our average is usually about 36°) and in the 40s and 50s instead of the mid-to-lower 30s that we normally experience this time of year.

Long-range forecasts are putting a few snow showers back into the picture in over seven days from now, but overall warmer and drier air will be our end result.

