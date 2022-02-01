Advertisement

Biden has opportunity to reset climate policy after federal judge rejects plan for offshore drilling.

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Joe Biden has an opportunity for a reset on climate policy after a federal judge rejected an administration plan to lease millions of acres in the Gulf of Mexico for offshore oil drilling.

A judge tossed the drilling plan late Thursday, saying the Interior Department did not adequately take into account the proposed drilling’s effect on planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions.

Environmentalists say the lease sale should not have been conducted in the first place and goes against Biden’s campaign promise to stop new oil and gas leasing on federal land and water.

The court decision was released on the one-year anniversary of a federal leasing moratorium Biden ordered as part of his efforts to combat climate change.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plane crash
Pilot killed in single-engine plane crash near Oral
Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety seized cocaine and cash at a Pine Ridge home.
OST police seize cocaine and cash in Pine Ridge District
Rep. Jamie Smith
Sources: Democratic Minority Leader to make run at governorship
The proposal being voted on by the Rapid City Council would authorize hiring a consultant to...
Dinosaur Park upgrades are in the near future
Sandra Sullivan.
House sitter accused of trying to feed mothball-stuffed candy to neighbor’s dog in Connecticut

Latest News

State prisons struggle to keep staff
The plan aims to bring in more tourists to Custer State Park, but there’s a rising concern...
Noem’s Custer State Park expansion bill defeated in committee
Defense Secretary reaffirms need for members of the Army and Air National Guard to be vaccinated
Vaccine Mandate bill
Vaccine Mandate bill