1 student killed, 1 injured in shooting outside Minnesota school

Police said a shooting Tuesday outside a Minnesota school killed one student and injured another.
Police said a shooting Tuesday outside a Minnesota school killed one student and injured another.(CNN, POOL)
By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 2:44 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
RICHFIELD, Minn. (Gray News) - Police said a shooting Tuesday outside a Minnesota school killed one student and injured another.

The official said the second shooting victim is in critical condition. It occurred at the South Education Center, and local law enforcement and emergency services responded, as well as ATF officials.

A spokesman said officers discovered the two students shot on the sidewalk outside the school. The shooter ran away from the school, and law enforcement is searching for them.

Both victims were transported by ambulance to a hospital, where one of them succumbed to their injuries.

No additional information on a suspect or the victims was provided.

