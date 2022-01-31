Advertisement

United Way has almost met their campaign goal

United Way of the Black Hills
United Way of the Black Hills(KOTA KEVN)
By Aleah Burggraff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 5:07 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The $2.1 million goal for a local non-profit is in sight.

United Way of the Black Hills annual campaign raises money to return to the community through grants.

This year, the New Year’s deadline was extended through January.

With only hours left before the campaign ends Monday night, the organization has reached 98.3% of its goal. That’s just about $36,000 shy of its more than $2 million target.

Jamie Tonnies, Executive Director of United Way of the Black Hills, says it’s important for the organization to meet its goal.

“The dollars we raise 100% stays here in the Black Hills. Our nonprofits apply for these dollars and our local board of directors and volunteers to ensure that the dollars truly are making a difference.”>

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miss USA Cheslie Kryst attends the world premiere of "Like a Boss" at the SVA Theatre on...
Cheslie Kryst, former Miss USA, dies at 30
Rep. Jamie Smith
Sources: Democratic Minority Leader to make run at governorship
Plane crash
Pilot killed in single-engine plane crash near Oral
Black Hills Stock Show & Rodeo staple continues without famous face
Black Hills Stock Show & Rodeo staple continues without famous face
One dead, two arrested following shooting near Red Shirt Table

Latest News

The proposal being voted on by the Rapid City Council would authorize hiring a consultant to...
Dinosaur Park upgrades are in the near future
Programs bridging public schools and homeschooling are growing fast, but critics worry about...
Buy the Book: Public dollars pay for Netflix, trips to the zoo and karate lessons for kids learning from home
Buy the Book
A room full of historic art representing the wild, wild West
A room full of historic art representing the wild, wild West