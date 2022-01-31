Thune & Rounds Speak on election regulation

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - There’s been a stark difference lately between Republicans and Democrats when it comes to the issue of voting rights and election integrity.

However, there have been signals from members of the Republican Party, that bipartisan election reform may be on the agenda in the next year.

Senator John Thune told Axios earlier this month that there’s some interest among Senate Republicans to reform the Electoral Count Act of 1887.

Thune says he’s willing to reach across the aisle, but he believes Democrats at this point want more federal overreach when it comes to elections. Senator Mike Rounds agrees.

“It’s a manufactured crisis,” Thune said. “There’s not a reason to federalize our elections. I feel like that would move us backward. I think the fact that we have elections in 50 states across the country in a decentralized system makes it harder for foreign actors to hack into our elections, and I think it ensures that we keep that power or regulation of elections closer to home, I think people have more confidence if that’s the case.”

“In some cases where there are drop boxes that weren’t being guarded, make sure you guard them, or that you limit the amount of time,” Rounds said. “When it comes to sending out ballots, let’s not send the ballots out until they’re requested. But let’s send out the applications so people can apply for a ballot through the appropriate identification, have the local election officials confirm the individual who’s requesting it, and then send out that sacred official ballot.”

A Democratic voting rights bill was blocked earlier this month by a Republican-led filibuster.

