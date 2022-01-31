Advertisement

Thune & Rounds Speak on election regulation

Senator John Thune told Axios earlier this month that there’s some interest among Senate...
Senator John Thune told Axios earlier this month that there’s some interest among Senate Republicans to reform the Electoral Count Act of 1887.(CNN)
By Jack Caudill and Nick Nelson
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 7:36 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - There’s been a stark difference lately between Republicans and Democrats when it comes to the issue of voting rights and election integrity.

However, there have been signals from members of the Republican Party, that bipartisan election reform may be on the agenda in the next year.

Senator John Thune told Axios earlier this month that there’s some interest among Senate Republicans to reform the Electoral Count Act of 1887.

Thune says he’s willing to reach across the aisle, but he believes Democrats at this point want more federal overreach when it comes to elections. Senator Mike Rounds agrees.

“It’s a manufactured crisis,” Thune said. “There’s not a reason to federalize our elections. I feel like that would move us backward. I think the fact that we have elections in 50 states across the country in a decentralized system makes it harder for foreign actors to hack into our elections, and I think it ensures that we keep that power or regulation of elections closer to home, I think people have more confidence if that’s the case.”

“In some cases where there are drop boxes that weren’t being guarded, make sure you guard them, or that you limit the amount of time,” Rounds said. “When it comes to sending out ballots, let’s not send the ballots out until they’re requested. But let’s send out the applications so people can apply for a ballot through the appropriate identification, have the local election officials confirm the individual who’s requesting it, and then send out that sacred official ballot.”

A Democratic voting rights bill was blocked earlier this month by a Republican-led filibuster.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Black Hills Stock Show & Rodeo staple continues without famous face
Black Hills Stock Show & Rodeo staple continues without famous face
One dead, two arrested following shooting near Red Shirt Table
The Suffolk County Sheriff's Office released a photo of the ledger kept by two nurses accused...
Charges: Nurses made $1.5 million off fake vaccination cards
South Dakota distributing at-home COVID-19 tests
South Dakota continues to distribute free COVID-19 at-home tests
Noem Announces legislation to eliminate fees and taxes for obtaining a concealed carry permit

Latest News

The United States has signaled that it’s willing to step up to help defend Ukraine.
Rep. Johnson responds to Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Rep. Jamie Smith
Sources: Democratic Minority Leader to make run at governorship
Goats, ducks, pigs, oh my!
Goats, ducks, pigs, oh my! A barnyard nursery makes it easy to have some barnyard cuddles
There’s been growing concern among ag producers about the growing cost of maintaining a farm or...
Johnson talks ag issues at Stock Show