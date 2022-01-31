South Dakota lawmakers look to make hazing a crime

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Whether it’s a simple act of initiation, humiliating, or even dangerous, hazing is not technically a crime in all 50 states.

South Dakota lawmakers are looking to change that for the Rushmore state.

Typically used in college settings as a way to initiate new members into different organizations, most notably Greek life, hazing can cause physical and emotional harm to victims.

To combat the ongoing problem, universities throughout the country can participate in Hazing Prevention Week.

“And so throughout that week, we do some workshops for various groups on campus, but we really like to open it up to campus. So, we get all students to participate in some kind of pledging activities that we do to kind of keep the campus anti-hazing,” said Samantha Harkin, Assistant Director of Student Engagement at South Dakota Mines.

A lot of the educational training involved with Hazing Prevention Week is dialogue-based. “So, they are able to go through some scenarios and videos and have group discussions on what healthy activities look like,” explained Harkin.

Aside from that week, South Dakota Mines has programs throughout the year that work on skills surrounding anti-hazing matters.

“We have healthier relationship classes throughout the year, we have a lot that goes on throughout counseling and resident life programming that helps build healthy relationships in that environment that’s welcoming and safe in our groups. Harkin said and added Greek life at colleges tend to get bad reps for hazing, but it can happen in any peer group or organization.

“We always monitor that kind of thing so, our students know that if anything is going on behind the scenes, that they are able to talk to us. We always try to make everything a learning opportunity just to try to make everyone feel safe on campus,” said Harkin.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.