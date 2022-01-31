A room full of historic art representing the wild, wild West

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - That’s the ProHealth Western Art Show at the Black Hills Stock Show. Here, you can find all kinds of Western art pieces by a variety of artists.

Virginia Coudron, the artist of Plain Art, says she was inspired to paint Western art pieces was growing up on a farm... watching old Western movies.. and representing her parents’ upbringing.

And she says it’s the love of history that fuels Western art.

”Through that history of knowledge, they can portray what has happened in the past to better understand the present, and to see how far we’ve come as a country, agriculture, ranching, just the history of our country,” said Virginia Coudron, the artist of Plain Art.

The ProHealth Western Art Show will continue to have public viewing until February 5.

