Advertisement

Rep. Johnson responds to Russia-Ukraine Conflict

The United States has signaled that it’s willing to step up to help defend Ukraine.
The United States has signaled that it’s willing to step up to help defend Ukraine.(Nick Nelson)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 7:16 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Increased tension on the Russian and Ukraine border has raised a greater concern for a possible invasion.

Experts fear the potential invasion would have severe implications, not only on Ukraine but also major countries in eastern Europe. The United States has signaled that it’s willing to step up to help defend Ukraine.

Representative Dusty Johnson says the Biden administration hasn’t shown enough strength.

“Let’s be clear, we’re not going to war with Russia over Ukraine. We’re not going to commit men and women in uniform to die on those battlefields. But we do not want to give Vladimir Putin a pass either. We need Joe Biden to make it very clear to that regime what’s going to happen if they cross that line.”

Johnson says severe economic sanctions would send that message to the Russian Federation.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Black Hills Stock Show & Rodeo staple continues without famous face
Black Hills Stock Show & Rodeo staple continues without famous face
One dead, two arrested following shooting near Red Shirt Table
The Suffolk County Sheriff's Office released a photo of the ledger kept by two nurses accused...
Charges: Nurses made $1.5 million off fake vaccination cards
South Dakota distributing at-home COVID-19 tests
South Dakota continues to distribute free COVID-19 at-home tests
Noem Announces legislation to eliminate fees and taxes for obtaining a concealed carry permit

Latest News

Senator John Thune told Axios earlier this month that there’s some interest among Senate...
Thune & Rounds Speak on election regulation
Rep. Jamie Smith
Sources: Democratic Minority Leader to make run at governorship
Goats, ducks, pigs, oh my!
Goats, ducks, pigs, oh my! A barnyard nursery makes it easy to have some barnyard cuddles
There’s been growing concern among ag producers about the growing cost of maintaining a farm or...
Johnson talks ag issues at Stock Show