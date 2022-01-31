Pilot killed in single-engine plane crash near Oral

ORAL, S.D. (KOTA) - One person is dead after the small plane they were operating crashed in the southern hills.

According to Aviation Safety Network, the lone pilot of a Christavia Mk 1 single-engine airplane was fatally injured after crashing near Oral and Hot Springs on Sunday.

The database shows the pilot was the lone occupant and crashed under unknown circumstances.

The Fall River County Emergency Management Department confirmed the accident occurred, but declined to release any additional information.

Regional Emergency Management head Franklin Maynard says Fall River County Sheriff’s Office and local firefighters have responded to the accident.

He adds the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating.

We will provide updates as they become available.

NTSB is investigating the Jan. 30, 2022, crash of a Christavia Mk I airplane near Oral, South Dakota. — NTSB_Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) January 31, 2022

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.