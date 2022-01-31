OST police seize cocaine and cash in Pine Ridge District

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Oglala Sioux Tribe police arrested five people and confiscated more than 140 grams of cocaine Friday (Jan. 29).

Besides the cocaine, police also seized more than $18,000 in cash, two guns and drug paraphernalia.

The raid was at a home in the Pine Ridge District.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.