OST police seize cocaine and cash in Pine Ridge District

Five people were also arrested and face numerous drug charges
Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety seized cocaine and cash at a Pine Ridge home.
Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety seized cocaine and cash at a Pine Ridge home.(OST Department of Public Safety)
By Jack Siebold
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 12:49 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Oglala Sioux Tribe police arrested five people and confiscated more than 140 grams of cocaine Friday (Jan. 29).

Besides the cocaine, police also seized more than $18,000 in cash, two guns and drug paraphernalia.

The raid was at a home in the Pine Ridge District.

