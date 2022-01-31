OST police seize cocaine and cash in Pine Ridge District
Five people were also arrested and face numerous drug charges
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 12:49 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Oglala Sioux Tribe police arrested five people and confiscated more than 140 grams of cocaine Friday (Jan. 29).
Besides the cocaine, police also seized more than $18,000 in cash, two guns and drug paraphernalia.
The raid was at a home in the Pine Ridge District.
Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.