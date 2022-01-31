Advertisement

Mild Today, then Much Colder Tuesday and Wednesday

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 7:44 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Today will be the last mild day for awhile as a strong arctic cold front is poised to barrel through the area late today through tomorrow.

Gusty winds ahead of and behind the front have resulted in a panoply of wind advisories and warnings, with a red flag warning in southern South Dakota where the combination of gusty winds and low humidity will create critical fire weather conditions.

Wednesday will be the coldest day of the week as a frigid airmass settles into the northern plains. Some light snow will be likely, especially in southwest South Dakota and eastern Wyoming.

Fortunately, the arctic air quickly moves east by Friday and the weekend.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miss USA Cheslie Kryst attends the world premiere of "Like a Boss" at the SVA Theatre on...
Cheslie Kryst, former Miss USA, dies at 30
Black Hills Stock Show & Rodeo staple continues without famous face
Black Hills Stock Show & Rodeo staple continues without famous face
Rep. Jamie Smith
Sources: Democratic Minority Leader to make run at governorship
One dead, two arrested following shooting near Red Shirt Table
Tim Goodwin at Cracker Barrel
State representatives, senators and the like discuss hot button topics at Cracker Barrel

Latest News

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
KOTA KEVN forecast
Cooler Tuesday and Wednesday
Mild Again Tomorrow, but A Cool Down is Expected
Cooler Tuesday and Wednesday
Mild weather again tomorrow
Warmer
Looking for Great Weather? You’re Already Here