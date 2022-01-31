Mild Today, then Much Colder Tuesday and Wednesday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Today will be the last mild day for awhile as a strong arctic cold front is poised to barrel through the area late today through tomorrow.

Gusty winds ahead of and behind the front have resulted in a panoply of wind advisories and warnings, with a red flag warning in southern South Dakota where the combination of gusty winds and low humidity will create critical fire weather conditions.

Wednesday will be the coldest day of the week as a frigid airmass settles into the northern plains. Some light snow will be likely, especially in southwest South Dakota and eastern Wyoming.

Fortunately, the arctic air quickly moves east by Friday and the weekend.

