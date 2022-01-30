Advertisement

State representatives, senators and the like discuss hot button topics at Cracker Barrel

Tim Goodwin at Cracker Barrel
Tim Goodwin at Cracker Barrel(Jeffrey Lindblom)
By Jeffrey Lindblom
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 7:54 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Legislative Cracker Barrel, a place where state representatives and senators gather to talk about important issues, took place Saturday at Western Dakota Tech.

Tim Goodwin, South Dakota District 30 State Representative, says the the hot button issues discussed today were the campground issue in Custer State Park and the gun range. Where Game Fish and Parks was present in the discussion, as both matters have them at the forefront.

Goodwin says attendees were given a copy of the plan for the gun range and campground, and GF&P is expecting to hear their thoughts this coming week.

”I’d really like to have a hearing on it to see what the proponent testimony is, and the opponent. It’s on Senate Ag and Natural Resources Committee, and I’d like to hear that and be able to ask questions, and then decide where we’re at from there. I just hate saying no or yes on a bill when I haven’t heard the first hearing on it,” Goodwin says.

He says he’d like to hear more testimony on the campgrounds before making a decision, but adds he is in favor of the gun range.

