Sources: Democratic Minority Leader to make run at governorship

PIERRE, S.D. - South Dakota State Representative Jamie Smith (D-Sioux Falls) will make a run at the governorship this year.

Smith, 50, has represented District 15 in the South Dakota State House since 2017. He has served as Minority Leader for Democrats in the State House since 2019.

An Augustana University graduate, Smith currently works as a realtor for Hegg Realtors in Sioux Falls. Prior to that, Smith was an educator and coach in Sioux Falls. He and his wife, Kjerstin, have two sons.

Barry Hulse of Vermillion is the only candidate in the race currently for Democrats. On the Republican side, incumbent Governor Kristi Noem currently faces a primary challenge from former Speaker of the House and current state representative Steve Haugaard.

Smith declined to comment on his upcoming candidacy, but an announcement is expected in a matter of days.

“South Dakotans should tune in Tuesday for an exciting announcement,” said South Dakota Democratic Party Executive Director Berk Ehrmantraut.

South Dakota primary elections will take place on June 7th.

