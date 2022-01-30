Advertisement

Johnson talks ag issues at Stock Show

By Nick Nelson
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 8:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Representative Dusty Johnson was at the Black Hills Stock Show Friday to speak with constituents about agricultural issues.

There’s been growing concern among ag producers about the growing cost of maintaining a farm or ranch.

Johnson says the rise of prices of equipment is a result of growing inflation and says the federal government needs to take a step back from the ag industry.

”We’ve got to make sure the government gets out of the way and let these guys do business. We’ve got to make sure policy doesn’t drive up inflation. You look at what’s going on with fertilizer prices, that’s tied to natural gas policies from Joe Biden.”

Johnson adds that government interference can also get in the way of market prices for ag exports.

