Disabilities on center stage at the Rapid City ice rink, conquering fears with family and friends

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Saturday in Rapid City, everyone’s getting the chance to ice skate.

Main Street Square and the City’s Disability Awareness and Accessibility Committee got together to give everyone a go for free.

“It’s frozen water for crying out loud,” shouts Anthony from Rapid City!

Everyone’s getting a chance to try their hand on the ice.

“Thought I didn’t want to at first,” says Megan of Rapid City. “Kind of let a scream out.”

For some people, what may feel like simple things have an added element of difficulty.

“It’s really hard for me to do some stuff by myself sometimes,” says Anthony.

“We got to make sure Serenity can get there,” says Serenity by her father, Ralph’s side. “Or, is it safe for serenity to do?”

Something, however, pushed them onward.

“Bravery,” says Anthony!

“You feel free,” adds Megan, “like you’re going to be wonderful at it.”

Rapid City Rush players joined them on the ice.

“I got to skate with number four,” Anthony says. Which, served as added encouragement, “because I know I have people to help me.”

“Everyone could skate. So,” says Sandy Kenrick, of Rapid City, beside her son Liam Kenrick. “He [Liam] was able. Normally, he’s scared on ice skates, being deaf and blind. They had a special chair that had skis underneath, and we were able to push him.”

People and equipment that aren’t always around.

“He so often can be left out from normal things that you don’t even think about. So,” says Sandy, “it was fun that he was included today.”

Something Sandy tries to instill in everyone.

“She’s kind of my school mom,” says Serenity, “you know?”

Sandy will teach kids brail, how to sign and encourage them. Making sure kids are able to hold their heads high, like they did on the ice Saturday in the comfort of friends and family.

“When it’s just a breeze,” say Serenity, “and it’s actually fun for everybody... It just is heartwarming. It just makes life so much brighter. Even if you can’t see it.”

Relying on someone else, isn’t always easy, because Anthony says, “sometimes I like to do things on my own.”

However, sometimes it’s necessary.

“A support system,” adds Serenity. “Whether it’s my family, [because] they’re my rocks.”

“Give her the opportunity to do everything we would normally do with working eyes,” says Serenity’s father, Ralph. “It’s just unreal to know she has the opportunities to do everything a normal child and adult should be able to do.”

“And,” Serenity says, “you might even be able to do it better than a normal person would be able to. So, don’t let anything ever hold you back and don’t be afraid to voice if you need something, because self advocacy is the most important thing.”

“Liam,” asks Sandy? “Do you want to skate again someday?”

“Yeah,” Liam says!

“I want to do it again,” adds Megan!

