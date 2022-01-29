Advertisement

Thune on leadership plans if he wins re-election

John Thune
Senator John Thune on future plans(KEVN/KOTA)
By Jack Caudill
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 7:47 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
South Dakota Senator John Thune recently announced that he’s going to run for another six-year term in the U.S. Senate this November.

Thune has seen a big rise through the ranks into leadership positions in the Senate since he was first elected to the Senate in 2004. That followed three terms in the U.S. House. So if he wins re-election for his fourth term in Senate, where does Thune see himself sitting in the Senate leadership structure this time?

Thune says, “I serve as the whip in the Senate on the Republican side and if re-elected, I would seek that position again. I can only do it for six years. We have term limits in the Senate on that position. I have a couple years left, so would like to stay involved there. I think I can make a difference there and like I said, be effective for South Dakota. It gives me seat at the table when the decisions are made and a lot of input into what happens. And if we get the majority back, will be an ever more influential position.”

Thune says he thinks the chances of that happening are 50-50 and says he believes it’s more likely that the House will flip.

