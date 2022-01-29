Advertisement

South Dakota continues to distribute free COVID-19 at-home tests

By Jack Caudill
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 8:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The South Dakota Department of Health says the state has passed the two million mark for COVID tests given since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. And the state continues distributing one million Flowflex COVID antigen home-tests, with over 560,000 kits processed and shipped this week. Wide availability of those tests is expected next week.

Monument Health says of their 45 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 on Wednesday, 27 were vaccinated and 18 were vaccinated. Of the eleven COVID patients in the ICU, six were unvaccinated and five were vaccinated. There were five vaccinated COVID patients on ventilators along with two unvaccinated patients.

South Dakota is showing a total of 1,145 new cases Friday. 164 of those are from Pennington County, with 48 in Lawrence County, 42 in Meade County, 22 each in Todd and Butte Counties and 16 in Fall River County. The number of active cases keeps dropping, falling by another 1,106, to 33,647. At the same time, the number of COVID patients in the hospital is up seven to 411. There are nine more deaths in Friday’s report, all of them from the eastern part of the state.

The Wyoming Department of Health says they have a total of 1,397 new cases Friday. That tally includes 95 in Campbell County, 58 in Sheridan County, 15 in Crook County and a dozen in Weston County. Their number of lab-confirmed active cases is up by 314 to 4,271. Wyoming has 160 hospitalized COVID patients, the most there since November 16th. There are no new deaths reported today in Wyoming.

