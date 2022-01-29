Advertisement

Mild Again Tomorrow, but A Cool Down is Expected

By Jacob Montesano
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The rest of today, tonight, and tomorrow, we will remain mostly dry. By the time we get to Monday, we will see some light snow in the northern hills and northeast Wyoming. We will also see windy conditions with gusts up to 45 mph possible. The temperatures are then expected to drop significantly Tuesday with highs forecasted in the 20s. Wednesday will be even cooler with highs in the teens.

