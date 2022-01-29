Advertisement

Looking for Great Weather? You’re Already Here

By Rhonda Lee
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 7:02 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - If you are looking for a nice warm place to spend the weekend, I would like to suggest the Black Hills! Your own backyard, a few lawn chairs… kick back and enjoy!

We are nothing like New England where they will be measuring snow in feet, not inches. The precipitation chances are at nil for us for the next three days.

January will come to a close in a nice and orderly fashion, but February is having none of it!

We start off very cold and below average by some 10 degrees. The sun and warmth are replaced by snow and clouds into Groundhog Day. Right now I am going to be conservative and stick to an inch or two widespread. The sun returns, but the unusually warm weather does not.

Wednesday will stay in the teens and barely get past freezing by this time next week.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead, two arrested following shooting near Red Shirt Table
Young at heart 99-year old woman checks skiing off her bucket list
AG impeachment committee grill law enforcement on investigation merits
Impeachment committee subjected to telemarketing campaign pushing for Ravnsborg removal
The plan aims to bring in more tourists to Custer State Park, but there’s a rising concern...
After pushback, Noem alters Custer State Park expansion plan
Nurse goes viral for vaccination plea.
‘No beds means no beds!’ Nurse’s plea goes viral

Latest News

KOTA Weather
KOTA Rhonda Lee Webcast
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Turning Much Milder this Weekend!
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
kota kevn forecast
warmer
Looking for a Warm Winter Getaway? Stay home!