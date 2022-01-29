Looking for Great Weather? You’re Already Here

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - If you are looking for a nice warm place to spend the weekend, I would like to suggest the Black Hills! Your own backyard, a few lawn chairs… kick back and enjoy!

We are nothing like New England where they will be measuring snow in feet, not inches. The precipitation chances are at nil for us for the next three days.

January will come to a close in a nice and orderly fashion, but February is having none of it!

We start off very cold and below average by some 10 degrees. The sun and warmth are replaced by snow and clouds into Groundhog Day. Right now I am going to be conservative and stick to an inch or two widespread. The sun returns, but the unusually warm weather does not.

Wednesday will stay in the teens and barely get past freezing by this time next week.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.