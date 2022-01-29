Advertisement

Friday Night Frenzy, January 28, Part two

SD Mines hosts doubleheader against NM Highlands, Roosevelt and Washington battle in Sioux Falls clash.
By Vic Quick and Ben Burns
Published: Jan. 28, 2022
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota Mines basketball teams looked to wrangle up some wins against the New Mexico Highlands Cowboys and Cowgirls. Plus, the topped-ranked Sioux Falls Roosevelt boys basketball team entered their matchup against Washington with an undefeated record. Vic Quick and Ben Burns will break those games down in this edition of the Friday Night Frenzy.

