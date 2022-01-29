Friday Night Frenzy, January 28, Part one

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - After losing to Rapid City Central in December, the Rapid City Stevens girls basketball team planned to even things up against their inner-city rival. Plus, the Summit Arena was packed to the brim as Rodeo Rapid City finished its first night with some bull riding. Vic Quick and Ben Burns will break it all down in this edition of the Friday Night Frenzy.

