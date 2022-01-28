Advertisement

Testing becomes important priority for White House in the fight against Omicron

By Nick Nelson
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 4:09 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The wave of Omicron cases across the country has put a spotlight on at-home COVID tests.

Demand for these tests has soared in recent weeks since the White House began providing them because of the variant.

The White House has made it clear recently that these tests are critical in measuring the weight of Omicron infections, as the Biden administration aims to keep the economy open.

Tom Inglesby, White House COVID Response Team Senior Advisor, tells us that because of the high infection rates nationwide, the administration is working to meet the demand for these tests.

”We’re doing everything we can now to increase the size of that market and get more tests coming into the country and getting tests in pharmacies and in states that want to have their own stockpiles,” Inglesby said.

Researchers are now looking into how future variants could play out as they learn more about the coronavirus.

