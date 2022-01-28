Advertisement

Stevens wrestlers get past Spearfish

Raiders cruise to 73-3 victory
By Vic Quick
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 12:11 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Stevens wrestling team celebrated homecoming with a big 73-3 victory over Spearfish Thursday night. The Raiders are now 10-2 in duals this season while the Spartans are now 6-4. The Central girls basketball team also defeated Spearfish 62-27 Thursday night. The Spartans won the boys game 62-58. The STM girls basketball team knocked off Sturgis 58-30.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The plan aims to bring in more tourists to Custer State Park, but there’s a rising concern...
After pushback, Noem alters Custer State Park expansion plan
RCC
South Dakota Department of Education revokes cross country coach’s teaching certificate after sexual allegations
Groups are not sure the state is taking the environment into enough consideration for the park...
Gov. Kristi Noem’s Custer State Park expansion bill “dead on arrival”
New outdoor range would be north of Rapid City off of Elk Vale Road.
Lawmakers table the idea of a shooting range outside of Rapid City
Young at heart 99-year old woman checks skiing off her bucket list

Latest News

Stevens wrestling 1-23
Stevens wrestlers get past Spearfish
1-27 CENTRAL BOYS
Central and Stevens boys set to meet Saturday afternoon
1-27 CENTRAL BOYS
Central and Stevens boys set to meet Saturday afternoon
1-26 sdsu women
SDSU and USD basketball teams return to the court Thursday