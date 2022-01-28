Advertisement

RESPEC: Providing tech and engineering opportunities for South Dakota Mines students

Leaders of RESPEC share their story
By Natalie Cruz
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 11:57 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -RESPEC was created back in 1969 to build up the community and provide opportunities for the younger generations.

A global leader in technology, engineering, and business RESPEC strives through volunteering and business.

Todd Kenner and Jason Love share their passion by motivating students to grow their careers.

To learn more visit: https://www.respec.com/about-us/

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Young at heart 99-year old woman checks skiing off her bucket list
The plan aims to bring in more tourists to Custer State Park, but there’s a rising concern...
After pushback, Noem alters Custer State Park expansion plan
AG impeachment committee grill law enforcement on investigation merits
Impeachment committee subjected to telemarketing campaign pushing for Ravnsborg removal
Nurse goes viral for vaccination plea.
‘No beds means no beds!’ Nurse’s plea goes viral
COVID-19
COVID numbers down in Rapid City Area Schools

Latest News

Local medical spa shares skin care tips
Budget Friendly Ways to Keep Your Skin Healthy This Winter
Custer State Park jam-packed with events for locals
Custer State Park jam-packed with events for locals
Mayor Allender asks public to limit visits to city facilities due to uptick in worker illnesses
Several employers accepting applications on March 9th
Job Opportunities at the Black Hills Regional Job Fair