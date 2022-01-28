Noem proposes vaccine exemptions bill

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Governor Kristi Noem is filing legislation that would make employees exempt from having to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The bill says medical exemptions would be able to be obtained with the signature of a South Dakota physician.

Religious exemptions would also be able to be obtained.

Noem says vaccine mandates infringe on the freedom of South Dakotans.

“Vaccination should be a choice and we don’t believe people should be divided between the vaccinated and the unvaccinated,” Noem said.

The bill also recognizes so-called “natural immunity” as an exemption from the vaccine, even though medical experts widely reject the notion that one-time infections can provide long-term protection, as re-infections with COVID-19 after six months are common.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.